Mountain Dew Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor After A Decade

Unlike the Mountain Dew flavors currently available at convenience stores and restaurants, Mtn Dew Typhoon will be a little harder to get your hands on. Thirsty fans who want to try this throwback drink will need to be a member of Dew HQ, the brand's rewards program that's free to join. Then, starting on June 1 (though some sources like Thrillist say noon on May 24), members of Dew HQ will be able to purchase single 16-ounce cans of Mtn Dew Typhoon from The Dew Store, which is currently mostly filled with clothing, gear, and other non-beverage items (via Chew Boom).

Rumors about Mtn Dew Typhoon's return had been floating around the Mountain Dew subreddit for a few weeks. Many die-hard Dew fans seemed frustrated that the limited-release flavors were only available on The Dew Store and in 16-ounce cans, but one had this to say: "Them making the releases as cans is the best thing they can do in my eyes. Cans will maintain their flavor for much longer than bottles will beyond the best by date." This can be important to collectors and Dew fanatics who hope to taste their favorite limited edition drinks in the future (via Reddit). Those fanatics, who left comments on the subreddit like "Typhoon was my favorite. I miss it so much," will surely smile when they learn the flavor will in fact be available to purchase again on June 1, after almost a decade of deprivation.