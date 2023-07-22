All The Ways You Can Make Leftover Hamburgers Sparkle, Ranked

Calculating how many burgers you'll need for a large gathering is daunting and, dare we say, futile. No matter how many times you run the numbers, someone will show up with an unannounced plus-one or reveal they're dabbling in vegetarianism, and your calculations will be out the window. Therefore, the question isn't how you avoid having leftover hamburgers but what to do with them when the inevitable happens. Luckily, you can repurpose burger patties in many ways without getting out the ketchup and mustard again.

According to the USDA, cooked beef can be refrigerated for up to four days if it doesn't sit at room temperature for over two hours (one hour if the ambient temperature is above 90 degrees Fahrenheit). When reheating cooked burgers, make sure they reach an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill any bacteria that might be lurking. However, while you're thinking about repurposing burger meat, why not pull out your other leftovers and make a whole meal? We've rounded up a few clever ways to use food leftovers that you probably haven't considered before. And, with a little extra creativity, those leftover burger patties can find new life as numerous other sides and entrées.