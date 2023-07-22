Foods You Should Eat If You Are Dehydrated

Like a sunburn, dehydration is an almost inevitable summertime experience. Also like a sunburn, it's worth avoiding. Water helps regulate your body temperature, protects your organs, lubricates your joints, and carries oxygen to cells. It's such a vital part of your health that it makes up approximately 60% of your body weight. When you lose more water than you take in, such as through sweating in the summer heat or vigorous exercise, these essential functions are thrown off-kilter. In extreme cases, dehydration can lead to kidney failure and brain damage, but even in milder instances, it can cause problems with your heart rate, raise your body temperature, and interfere with your blood pressure.

These issues are caused by an imbalance of your electrolytes, which are minerals that include calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium that regulate many of the most essential systems in your body. They facilitate nerve and muscle function, heal damaged tissue, and spark electrical charges from the heart. The body drains electrolytes by various means, such as excessive sweating, with initial symptoms including headaches, muscle spasms, and dizziness. Drinking water will rehydrate you, but you need to turn to other sources to replenish those electrolytes, and it turns out that food is just as good, if not better than sugary sports drinks. Hydrating foods packed with electrolytes are what your body needs to get through a heatwave or a sweaty day in the sun.