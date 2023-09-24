Canned Ingredients That Will Seriously Upgrade Fried Chicken

Evaporated milk is one of those ingredients that has an air of nostalgia about it. Of course, if you're an avid baker then you might get through regular stocks of it. Either way, a novel way of using it that you might not have entertained is to add it to a fried chicken recipe. If this canned convenience is too retro for you and you're not totally sure what it is, it's a bit like condensed milk except not sweet. Both are milk products with water taken out, but evaporated milk is a lot thinner and is often used in recipes in place of milk or to add a dairy taste without the sweetness.

When you make fried chicken, the evaporated milk is used to make an egg wash. Whisk together a couple of eggs with a can of evaporated milk and add seasonings. Classic flavors come from garlic powder and onion powder, but there's nothing wrong with adding a bit more heat or even a herby taste. Keep some of this seasoning to sprinkle on the dry, raw chicken pieces before dunking them in the milky dip. The canned milk is not as thin as regular milk, which helps the coating stick to it and therefore fry well. Coat the chicken in flour before frying. A great way to do this step is to put the flour in a bag so that you can shake the meat around to make sure it's fully coated.