12 Ways To Upgrade Your Thanksgiving Turkey To Make It Even Tastier, According To Foodies

The iconic image of a roasted turkey that's fresh out of the oven is not usually of a bird that's upside down. However, while you would want to serve it at the Thanksgiving table the right way up ready to carve, you might want to consider which way you roast it. The white meat on top is leaner, while the darker thigh meat is fattier. What this means is that there's a tendency for the turkey breast to dry out in order to cook the legs. By putting the white meat on the bottom of the roasting tray, you're going to let the juices run down and keep it nice and succulent. The darker meat won't take as long to cook either. A thermometer helps when roasting meat. Whichever way you cook it, you need the internal temperature of the meat to reach that magic 165 F for it to be safe to eat.

A great tip for roasting a topsy-turvy turkey is to add slices of buttered bread to the bottom of the tray. That way, the breast meat and skin won't stick to the bottom. When you turn the turkey around again, you don't want to leave the top of the meat behind. One of the easiest ways to twist it the right way around is not by pulling on the legs or grabbing it, but by sticking a wooden spoon inside the bird and using this to lift and turn.