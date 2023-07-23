Why Butter Always Tastes Better When Eating At A Restaurant

While it's wonderful to find a sensational salad spot for lunch, dining out can be extra special when it's indulgent. That means ordering dishes that you can't make yourself at home, or enjoying ones that are made by a professional chef. The sheer act of not cooking can sometimes make food taste better than it might if you've been putting the work in for hours prepping dishes in a hot kitchen. But if you're wondering why even butter always tastes better when eating at a restaurant, then you're about to find out. Surely, chefs are using the same type of butter in the same way as you would at home, right? Not quite.

Pro cooks are skilled in how to best work with butter. They know whether to melt it first or mix it with ingredients and chill it. They can serve it in liquid form and heat it up to turn it into a special sauce that's scrumptious with almost any type of food. The rich, creamy taste of butter gives any dish a decadent edge, while also evoking a home-comfort feel. Butter can be dressed up in a fancy restaurant, or served in the most casual way in a laid-back eatery. Next time you eat out, choose some dishes that are buttery because it's with these recipes that chefs can really shine. Once you know what restaurant cooks do with butter, you can bring these ideas home and try them out in your own kitchen.