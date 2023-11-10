Celebrity Chef Frozen Meals, Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Celebrity chefs are experts in their field. They know food: where to find it, how to make it, and we love them for this. We watch them on TV, eat at their restaurants, and buy products that bear their names — even if that product is a frozen meal. Since frozen meals are typically reserved for occasions where quick and easy trounces scratch-made quality, it doesn't seem like the kind of food a celeb chef would promote, much less turn into a brand. Still, a few prolific chefs have done exactly that. Are their frozen meals any good? We took a deep dive into customer reviews to find out.

Food Network stars Kardea Brown and Guy Fieri announced the release of their frozen meals in the summer of 2023, which are being sold exclusively at Walmart. They weren't the only TV chefs to jump on Walmart's big-name frozen food bandwagon. Andrew Zimmern of "Bizzare Foods" fame also climbed aboard ... as did the one and only Gordon Ramsay.

These are not the first celebrity chefs to embark on the frozen meal circuit; well-known chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Ree Drummond have done so in the past. Veteran celeb chef Ming Tsai is currently working his frozen food muscle through Whole Foods, Big Y, and elsewhere. Want to know who struck a chord and who struck out in the freezer aisle? This is our list of celebrity chef frozen meals ranked from worst to best.