Iron Chef's Ming Tsai Has Collaborated With JUST Egg On The New Plant-Based Breakfast Bings

Eggs are such a quintessential breakfast staple, and Ming Tsai just teamed up with the leading plant-based manufacturer JUST EGG to create a vegan twist on a classic, Chinese street dish.

Bing, also known as Chinese flatbread, is dough-based and is often stuffed with scallions (via The Foodie Takes Flight). Though it can be enjoyed throughout the day, bing is known to be a breakfast food, and is perfect to start off any day because it is so easy to carry for on-the-go travel (via That's Mag). One of the reasons why the food item is so popular is due to the fact that it can easily be customized, with people adding in extra meat and sauces to build their ideal breakfast sandwich.

The "Iron Chef" star, who grew up eating the dish, took this aspect to a whole new, plant-based level when he launched his company, MingBings, in 2020. With various flavors, spanning from buffalo cauliflower to sausage and peppers, there's a bing for everyone to enjoy. But Tsai's company got the chance to grow even more on October 14, 2022, or World Egg Day, thanks to his new partnership.