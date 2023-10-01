Andrew Zimmern's Frozen Dinners, Ranked

We don't know what Andrew Zimmern has against the images matching the product, but once again, it is not even close. The image and description show a serving of sliced roasted turkey with a side of mashed potatoes and a side of green beans, all topped with gravy. But upon opening the package, you find a bowl of those ingredients mixed together. Despite this somewhat false advertising, this meal was still our favorite, simply because it tasted the best.

The mashed potatoes in the meal were noticeably more flavorful than the ones in the meatloaf and came out a bit fluffier as well. The potatoes were creamier and buttery. The turkey was about as moist as you can hope for from a frozen meal. The gravy was perfectly fine. It was on par flavorwise with something you would buy at the grocery store.

Once again, we see that this meal is just not substantial. The entire package only has 300 calories. You would likely need at least two for dinner. If you have two, though, it is an acceptable substitute for cooking on a lazy day.

Again, none of these meals really give that homemade taste, but the Turkey Dinner brings flavor, color, and substance to the plate.