Frangelico Is The Flavorful Liqueur With A Rich Italian Origin

Frangelico is an Italian hazelnut liqueur currently manufactured under the auspices of Gruppo Campari. While the company website touts the possibility that its recipe dates back three centuries, the brand itself is a product of the disco decade. When Frangelico first came out in 1978, it was somewhat stronger than the current version as the original bottle contents were blended at 56 proof or 28% ABV. Over time, however, the alcohol amount was lowered, first to 24% (28 proof) and finally to the current level of 20% ABV (40 proof).

The name Frangelico is said to come from that of a hermit known as Fra ("brother") Angelico who lived in Italy's Piedmont region during the 18th century. He may not have been the one who actually created the liqueur, but a prototype seems to have originated with experimental-minded monks or friars wishing to put Piedmontese produce to good use. (These two types of religious are not one and the same as the former remain cloistered while the latter are active in the local community.) The liqueur's eponym, however, is not to be confused with the Fra Angelico of Renaissance fame. Not only was he a Dominican friar who would not have worn the brown robe depicted on the Frangelico bottle, but he was also more concerned with painting angels and saints than distilling liqueurs out of wild hazelnuts.