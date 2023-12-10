16 Ways To Use Up Leftover Eggnog

If you thought eggnog was just for sipping, you've been missing out on tons of opportunities to use leftover eggnog to infuse all sorts of dishes. According to Homer Simpson, who likes to fill his fridge with eggnog during the holidays, "You only get 30 sweet noggy days. Then the government takes it away again." While the season is usually longer than that, you still sometimes end up buying more eggnog than you need to take advantage of the short buying season. Luckily, if you have leftover nog, there are plenty of ways to incorporate the holiday drink into a variety of everyday recipes.

We've uncovered 16 different foods and drinks that taste amazing with eggnog subbed in for its normal liquid. Once you see our list, you're going to wonder why you didn't think of some of them sooner. A few you may even want to add to your holiday cooking repertoire for years to come. So as the holiday season comes to an end, don't let that carton sit in the fridge until it's too questionable to drink. Turn it into something that will taste amazing.