Cozy Aldi Finds To Help You Get Through The Coldness Of February
As one of the coldest winter months arrives, Aldi is taking steps to provide snug clothing, soothing home goods, and comforting foods and beverages to carry you through to spring. While the Aldi Finds section is always one of shoppers' favorites to peruse weekly, the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII has given folks even more reasons to search the aisle. While Aldi is known to make your holiday party easier, it's also a worthwhile stop when looking for items to have at your Super Bowl party.
After a January that Aldi used to focus on Valentine's Day with items like ice cream rose cones and Choceur Chocolate Heart Boxes, Aldi's February items have people equally excited for game-time snacking, not to mention relaxing in snug loungewear with a glass of wine (or coffee). From an Italian wine that pairs with pasta to a doggie jacket that will keep our beloved pets toasty during chilly walks, these items will help you relax and stay cozy in the coming month.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread
If you've been shopping at Aldi for a while, you're probably already familiar with Mama Cozzi's pizza. It's so popular with customers that it was the first product inducted into the Aldi Hall of Fame in 2022. After years as a fan favorite, stores began selling out of it on Fridays, as shoppers were stocking up for the weekend. Starting February 7, Mama Cozzi's 20.8-ounce Cheeseburger Party Flatbread will be available for $6.99.
Barissimo Coffee
Barissimo coffees have become a reliable Aldi buy, along with the brand's annual Aldi Advent Calendar. With its variety of flavors, Barissimo usually has something for everyone's tastes. The caramel macchiato flavor has been available as a K-cup offering for some time, so it's nice to see it offered to those without a single-serve coffee maker. Fans can purchase a 12-ounce bag of Caramel Macchiato or Crème Brûlée-flavored coffee for $4.35 starting February 14.
Appetitos Filled Pretzel Bites
Aldi fans were obsessed with the cheese-stuffed pretzel bites in 2023, and it's doubtful 2024 will be any different. Whether you're sharing with friends during the Super Bowl or keeping them all to yourself, this is an item you don't want to wait on when it hits stores on February 7, as your next visit will likely buy them out. A 10-ounce box of Appetitos Filled Pretzel Bites sells for $2.99, and pretzel lovers can choose between cheddar or pepper jack.
Serra Ladies Long Sleeve Cozy Lounge Romper
Searching for a cute and simple one-piece to throw on when you're relaxing at home? The Serra Ladies Long Sleeve Cozy Lounge Romper has you covered. Available starting February 7, the romper has pockets, an elastic waist, and buttons up the front. It will sell for $14.99 and come in blue and black.
Breakfast Best Meatballs
People don't often think of meatballs as a breakfast food, but Aldi is trying to change that. On February 14, Breakfast Best Meatballs will roll into stores in two varieties: French Toast Maple and Bacon Egg Cheese. The 20-ounce package is $5.99. Breakfast Best is known for making some of Aldi's most popular breakfast items like its Cinnamon French Toast sticks, so these may be worth a try.
Huntington Home Wax Warmer
If you prefer wax melts to traditional candles, Huntington Home's Wax Warmer will be available starting February 14 for $7.99. Each wax warmer bears one of three phrases: "Give Me The Tea," "Coffee is Always A Good Idea," and "Cookies." You'll have to purchase the wax melts separately, but it's convenient to simply change the scent by adding a new melt versus buying a whole new candle.
Priano Gnocchi
On February 21, Priano's Potato Gnocchi will be a $1.99 Aldi Find. Gnocchi isn't an entirely new Aldi offering, but the price is. At $2 for 17.6 ounces, the price is a great deal, considering a 16-ounce package is $1.50 more at Target, and a 9-ounce package is $7 at Whole Foods. Customers adored Priano's truffle gnocchi, and they'll probably clear this from the shelves, too.
Heart to Tail Varsity Pet Coat
For those with dogs who stall at the front door when the weather is icy, the Heart to Tail Varsity Pet Coat may make the trek outside a bit less dramatic. Made of soft teddy sherpa, the coat comes with snap buttons and extra lining to keep your pup warm. The jacket will be available starting February 7 for $8.99 and will come in the colors Rust (sizes extra-large or small), Tickled Pink (large or small), and Forest Elf (medium or small).
Breakfast Best Mini Stuffed Pancakes
If you manage to save any of those Breakfast Best Meatballs from the middle of February, you can serve them alongside the Breakfast Best Mini Stuffed Pancakes, which will be released in stores on February 28. For $3.99, each 12-ounce package contains 10 mini pancakes filled with either strawberry or chocolate hazelnut filling. The pancakes also contain 3 grams of protein and have no artificial flavors or colors.
Huntington Home 24 x 36 Faux Sheepskin Rug
In regards to home goods, Huntington Home's Faux Sheepskin Rug will be available starting February 7 for $14.99. This product sold for $19.99 in 2023, so it must have been popular enough for Aldi to bring it back. The warm, cozy rug is 24" x 36" and comes in the colors natural beige, white, and brown.
Bake Shop Cake Pop
While February's Aldi Finds are mostly filled with savory snacks and meals (plus a few breakfast items), shoppers finally get a dessert at the end of the month. The Bake Shop Cake Pops will appear on February 28 in either chocolate or vanilla. A four-pack will sell for $4.49. Even the Bake Shop's oatmeal cranberry cookies were a favorite, so it's hard to imagine that its cake pops will disappoint.
Royal Class Men's Stretch Jogger or Straight Leg
For the men who want loungewear that's just as comfortable as the ladies', Aldi is introducing the Royal Class Men's Stretch Joggers or Straight Leg Tapered Stretch Pants on February 28 for $14.99. Available in black for the joggers and either beige or gray for the tapered pants, these bottoms got high marks when they were sold in 2022. "Guys, do yourself a favor and get a pair of these. Most comfortable pair of sweatpants I've ever owned," one Reddit user declared.
Specially Selected Soup
Specially Selected soups are known to come in seasonal flavors like Tomato Parmesan Bisque, Southwest Style Tomato, and Pumpkin Maple Bisque. They sometimes even get rave reviews, as has been the case for Pumpkin, a yearly favorite. On February 28, 24-ounce jars of Specially Selected soups will appear on the shelf at your local Aldi in the flavors Creamy Curry Bisque and Thai Coconut Ginger. Each will sell for $3.89.
Huntington Home Reusable Bread Pan Candle
The Huntington Home Bread Pan Candles aren't just cute — they're also reusable. Huntington Home has rarely let shoppers down in the candle department, and these new $3.99 candles scented with Coffee & Walnut Cake in an orange bread pan, Iced Lemon Bread in a yellow pan, and Key Lime Pie in a green pan are the sweet fragrances Aldi fans want drifting through their homes. All three varieties will be available starting February 14.
Appetitos Arancini
Appetitos' second item on this list will be released on February 21. The breaded rice balls filled with cheese and either mushrooms or sweet peas will sell for $3.99. Each 9-ounce package contains 12 pieces. You can eat them alone or try to upgrade them with Bobby Flay's sauce choice for arancini: brown butter crème fraîche.
Palazzo Nobile Il Vero Red Blend
If you have yet to try the Palazzo Nobile Il Vero Red Blend, which was available last year, don't miss your chance — the Italian wine is available starting February 21 for $5.99. Users of the online wine marketplace Vivino gave this bottle a 4.1 out of 5 stars, calling it dry, bold, acidic, and an even balance between smooth and tannic. Some thought it had notes of cherry and red fruit, while others described it as having vanilla, chocolate, or oak flavor.
Fremont Fish Market Chilled Crab Cakes
If you've been craving crab cakes but don't want to splurge, head to Aldi on February 21 to snag a box or two of Fremont Fish Market Chilled Crab Cakes at $5.99 each. The 12-ounce package contains four crab cakes, which is perfect for making a crab cake Benedict. While you used to be able to get five crab cakes for $3.99, Aldi fans love these frozen crab cakes, and many are sure to pick up multiple boxes.