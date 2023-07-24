Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Pizza

Aldi is one of our favorite German imports since the Volkswagen Beetle hit U.S. shores in 1949. And while we certainly love Aldi because the prices don't give us a heart attack when we do our post-payday grocery shopping, prices aren't the only reason we love shopping there. After all, lots of low-priced grocery stores exist, but few of those stores have products that garner our devotion the way that Aldi does. In this case, we're waxing poetic about Aldi's store brand pizza, Mama Cozzi's.

Aside from being the epitome of convenience when you're starving on a Saturday night, those savory pies come in flavors that you only see at food trucks or on the tables of your favorite hole-in-the-wall breakfast diner. And given the fact that Aldi tends to put out enough new pizza flavors to keep even the pickiest eaters coming back for seconds or thirds, it's probably safe to say that Mama Cozzi's will continue to rank high as a fan favorite for decades to come — at least, we hope so. Truly, it's the kind of thing you could ponder until Aldi puts out another flavor of pizza — although, that tends to happen more frequently than you might assume. So, in the meantime, we suggest that you read up on everything you should know about this fan favorite.