January Aldi Finds That Will Have You Feeling Romantic
Valentine's Day may not be until February, but it seems that as far as Aldi is concerned, it's never too early to start feeling the love. True fans of the popular grocery chain know that sometimes the best way to discover new Aldi items is word of mouth. Another great way to know what's new at Aldi is by staying up-to-date with the new products heading to stores every month. In January, the grocery store will be getting a head-start on all things Valentine's Day.
Whether you're looking for a gift for that special someone or you're tired of your current snack rotation or what you've been making for dinner lately, this list of January Aldi Finds has you covered. Not only are the products that are headed to the store served up with a hint of romance, but they'll also be available at particularly low prices. So, we can all kickstart the season of love a bit early this year and without breaking the bank. Now, that's something to fall head over heels for.
6 Stem Rose Bouquet
When it comes to gifts you can grab at the grocery store, nothing says "I love you" quite like a bouquet of roses. A beautiful bouquet on a budget is always welcome, and Aldi shoppers are getting 6 Stem Rose Bouquets for just $3.99 to spoil your loved one or just add some color to your home. The bouquets are available in pink and red starting January 10.
Huntington Home Valentines Day Fabric Garland
While one holiday season may be ending, another one is on its way, so it's time for some new decorations. Starting January 10, you can pick up Huntington Home Valentine's Day Fabric Garland for just $4.99. It comes in several styles, including red hearts with pink and white pom poms, red X-O, red and pink tassels, and, of course, conversation hearts.
Bake Shop Valentine's Vanilla Donuts
It has been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not embrace the season of love with doughnuts? Bake Shop Valentine's Vanilla Donuts are those classic chocolate-covered mini doughnuts that we all know and love, but these are covered in heart-shaped sprinkles. Starting on January 31, you can pick up a four-pack for $3.89.
Clancy's Cupid's Crunch Snack Mix
Getting hit by Cupid's arrow is sure to make you fall in love, so Clancy's Cupid's Crunch Snack Mix is appropriately named since it is sure to be the new snack you'll fall in love with this winter season. You can get your hands on this festive caramel corn mixture starting on January 17 for just $2.99 per container.
Sundae Shoppe Strawberries and Cream Rose Cones
If you're struggling to choose between a sweet treat and a bouquet of roses for your loved one this season, you can rejoice in the fact that you don't have to decide. Sundae Shoppe Strawberries and Cream Rose Cones will be available starting January 31 for $3.99. These festive treats are frozen strawberry and cream-flavored rose-shaped desserts in cocoa-flavored waffle cones.
Choceur Chocolate Heart Box
When it comes to Valentine's Day, there's nothing quite as classic as a heart-shaped box of chocolates. It's no surprise that Aldi will have an option on a budget starting January 10. The Choceur Chocolate Heart Box is festive, full of assorted chocolates, and will only set you back $4.99.
Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment
Is your loved one more of a fan of savory than sweet, but you still want to gift them the quintessential heart-shaped box? Believe it or not, Aldi will have the perfect gift starting on January 31. Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment contains various heart-shaped cheeses for $3.99. Cheeses include mature cheddar, gin and rhubarb Wensleydale, and Wensleydale with raspberry and white chocolate.
Specially Selected N. Atlantic Lobster Tails
If you're planning on serving up a fancy dinner this winter without a fancy price tag, then there's one special, savory treat that's sure to impress anyone you cook for. Specially Selected North Atlantic Lobster Tails will be available starting on January 31 for just $12.99.
Choceur Valentine's Bark
If a heart-shaped box isn't quite your style, you may want your V-day chocolate in a different form — as bark! Choceur Valentine's Bark is made with Belgian chocolate and comes in two flavors: strawberries and cream white chocolate and red velvet cookies and cream milk chocolate. Grab a bag for $4.99 starting on January 10.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Heart Shaped Pizza
A pizza is the way to plenty of peoples' hearts. So, Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Heart-Shaped Pizza is the perfect dinner to whip up for the folks you love. These frozen pizzas, made with real mozzarella cheese, are as cute and festive as they are delicious, and they'll only cost you $4.99 when they hit Aldi shelves on January 31.
Huntington Home 14 oz Candles
On January 10, you can fill your home with the scents of the season courtesy of Huntington Home's 14-ounce candles. Each candle comes in a festive jar for just $4.49 a piece in four seasonal scents: burning romance, strawberry kisses, there's gnome body like you, and I love you cherry much.
Connelly's Strawberry Cream
One boozy Aldi treat that's like dessert in a glass is making a triumphant return just in time for you to whip up a pink cocktail. Connelly's Strawberry Cream will be available once again starting January 12. Grab a bottle of this creamy wine-based beverage for $8.99.