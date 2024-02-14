13 Delicious Ways To Elevate A Po'boy

Beer-battered anything sounds good, and while batter seems to be less traditional than breaded filling with po'boys, it's out there to be enjoyed. The only issue is that batter can be quite heavy and create a fairly thick coating. This is fine for classic fried salt cod, which is akin to the British-style favorite served with chips and mushy peas. Now there's a novel idea for a fusion po'boy!

However, batter and doughy bread might be too stodgy. Rather than go without any crisp, lighten it up instead by coating your po'boy fillings with tempura batter. To make, combine cornstarch, flour, and baking powder with salt. Mix in cold seltzer and don't overwork even if lumps remain as you don't want it to become chewy rather than crunchy. Keep the batter cold with an ice water bath until the moment you're ready to dip and fry. Dip whatever you're frying in flour before dunking in the batter and make sure the oil is hot enough that the crispy coating bubbles up. Or you can simply make shrimp tempura by dipping the peeled and deveined seafood in cornstarch and straight into the batter. They will only take a couple of minutes to cook. In Asia, home to tempura, battered bites are served with sweet chili sauce. Make your own with garlic, sugar, and crushed red pepper, plus rice wine vinegar, cornstarch, and salt. Mix the sauce with the crispy morsels for a spicy, sweet, crunchy bite.