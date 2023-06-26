Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Wagyu Beef At Home

Wagyu beef is all over restaurant menus these days, often with a very hefty price tag attached. And that's understandable! Wagyu beef may very well be the best beef in the world. With just one bite, you'll see this is far from hyperbolic. Originally hailing from Japan, the cattle destined to become Wagyu beef are traditionally raised in a low-stress environment and fed high-grade feed to encourage the development of an ultra-marbled, super-flavorful finished product. Within the greater category of Wagyu beef, there are multiple grades corresponding to standards of color, texture, marbling, firmness, and fat content. A4 and A5 beef are the crème de la crème.

Beef this good deserves to be cooked to perfection. You don't want to just slap a chunk of Wagyu beef on the grill and call it a day — it's an insult to your wallet and the meat itself. Yet many people do fail to treat their Wagyu beef the way they should. Given its luxe appeal and the relative inexpensiveness of sourcing this beef directly from the butcher, rather than at a steakhouse, this is an understandable mistake to make. The notion of cooking Wagyu at home is just too good to resist. But there are a few things to bear in mind before heating up the grill. Here are some of the biggest mistakes home cooks make when cooking Wagyu.