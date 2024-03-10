12 Easy Instant Pot Chicken Recipes

When you're looking for something quick and easy to make on a weeknight, the Instant Pot is here to answer the call. An Instant Pot offers a modern upgrade to the classic slow cooker, boasting multiple settings ranging from slow cooking to pressure cooking to even sautéing. As a result, the wealth of recipes you can concoct with little fuss is nearly endless.

While some foods aren't set to their best advantage by an Instant Pot, such as steaks or cream sauces that might split, there are several benefits of using an Instant Pot to cook chicken, not the least of which is the time you'll save. According to recipe developer Susan Olayinka, roasting a whole chicken takes just over an hour in the Instant Pot, as compared to 1½ to 2 hours in the oven, and the result is just as delicious if not more so. Ready to give it a go? Here are some of the best Instant Pot chicken recipes to get you started.