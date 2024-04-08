The Absolute Best Chocolate Cakes In America, According To Foodies

These days, it's hard to imagine a birthday, fine dining meal, or even a pick-me-up after a rough day without the classic yet decadent, and sweet but rich, chocolate cake. However, chocolate cake has actually only been a staple in the U.S. for less than 150 years, as the first chocolate cake to emerge from an American oven came about in 1886. Now, every kind of baker from the home cook to the Michelin-starred has put their own spin on chocolate cake. And although they're all delicious in their own way, we at Mashed put our forks to the test and narrowed down the best.

To decide which chocolate cakes were always worth seconds, we took a look at cake accolades, customer reviews, uniqueness, moistness, and richness to determine the best of the best. With a glass of milk in one hand and an empty plate in the other, here's what we found. Or, if you want to make your own chocolate cake, make sure you avoid these mistakes everyone makes when baking with chocolate.