How To Remove Chocolate Stains

Life is like a box of chocolates — messy. Many find themselves battling more messes during the fall and winter seasons when we're spending more time in the kitchen than normal, hosting family and friends for big meals. If you're opting to contribute a chocolate treat to the holiday dessert table, it doesn't hurt to have some cleaning hacks up your sleeve for the inevitable spill, stain, or splatter. To save your carpet, upholstery, and linens you'll need a stain remover from the grocery store, ice, and detergent.

Two ingredients in chocolate cause it to cling stubbornly to fabric surfaces. The first, oil, isn't impacted by water. So, scrubbing it can often just rub the oil deeper into the material, creating an even bigger mess. The second culprit, cocoa powder, contains a substance called tannin. Tannin is also present in wine and coffee. It's extremely darkly colored and known for leaving tough stains.

If you do encounter a chocolate stain, it's critical to address the mess as soon as possible. The longer it goes untreated, the more difficult the stain will become to remove.