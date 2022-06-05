Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.

There's Popeye's, which ignited a wildfire of excitement across social media with its coveted fried chicken sandwich. There's Bojangles, famous in the South for its fresh-never-frozen chicken served with biscuits. And then, of course, there's the OG KFC, championed by Colonel Sanders. Of all the options, which fast food joint has the best fried chicken? To find out which place folks would flock to, Mashed polled 553 people across the country. Here's which restaurant reigns supreme, according to 29% of respondents.