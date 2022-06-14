23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and other fast food chains, particularly chicken-centric ones, quickly saw an opportunity and began introducing their own chicken sandwiches in an attempt to capitalize on the craze. Each sandwich more or less followed the same basic formula of Chick-fil-A and Popeyes' success: crispy chicken stacked with pickles, and maybe a dab of mayo or some other tangy sauce applied to the bun.

Unsurprisingly, the two chains that started this skirmish placed second and third respectively on our list ranking fast food fried chicken sandwiches. What might shock you, however, is what fast food chicken giant our survey respondents recently voted as having the worst fried chicken.