How To Fill Your Discontinued Burger King Ch'King Sandwich Void

If you want a similar sandwich to the Ch'King, your best bet may be Popeyes. Some reviewers feel that the two are (or were) near-clones, with the breading on the Popeyes one being perhaps just a tad less crunchy. Still, as Burger King and Popeyes are both owned by the same parent corporation (Restaurant Brands International), it stands to reason that the sandwiches would be similar.

Popeyes, however, could be said to have been copying Chick-fil-A, since by the time the former got into the sandwich game, the latter had been dishing up pickle-topped chicken on brioche buns for more than five decades. Tomayto, tomahto — some people think Popeyes makes the better chicken sandwich, some prefer CFA, but we'd advise trying them both since they're running neck and neck (and a chicken's neck is pretty skinny).

Of course, Popeyes and Chick-fil-A aren't the only game in town (or may not be, at least, depending on where you live). The Mashed Bros (yes, relation) ranked 21 different fast food chicken sandwiches using criteria such as how many meat fibers they can see in the chicken filets. Right up at the top of their list are CityBird and Church's, while the best of the best — and winner of the very first "Mashelin" award — is Raising Cane's. Each of these sandwiches might make you forget all about the Ch'King, or at least wish it well as it pursues other opportunities.