Why Burger King's Newest Chicken Sandwiches Might Be Hard For You To Get

The fried chicken sandwich has been the game-changing menu item that ignited fast-food competition. Per Restaurant Business, the day Popeyes' chicken sandwich made its debut on the quick-service restaurant's menu was really the first shot fired across the fast-food bow. (And it sold out two weeks after it launched, according to QSR Magazine). Other brands quickly followed suit with the likes of Wendy's, KFC, Zaxby's, Shake Shack, and a cast of at least 20 fast-food chains creating their own version of this beloved sandwich and vying for the public's love and patronage.

Some fast-food restaurants were a little slower on the draw, including Burger King. Per Food & Wine, Burger King took their sweet time before adding the Ch'King to their offerings. In a press release, Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, said at the time (via Businesswire), "We said we would create a delicious hand-breaded chicken sandwich that was worth the wait, we just didn't anticipate that it would turn out quite this good."

Not a chain to rest on their chicken laurels, Burger King has rather quietly launched another line of crispy and succulent fried chicken sandwiches and these might not be so easy to find at your local BK drive-thru.