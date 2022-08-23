Burger King Is Discontinuing A Classic And Fans Are Furious
There's a big difference between a store being out of your favorite things but knowing they'll be back in stock soon, and finding out your favorite thing has been discontinued for good. There's a certain period of grief and if it's replaced with something new, you know it won't be quite the same. In some cases, you'll grow to love the new alternative, but it will still never replace the original.
Burger King is one of those fast food places that people love for its regular menu. But sometimes, it introduces items that you love even more and then, like some sadist, it's taken away. Most of the time, the chain will let you know that something is only temporary with a "limited time" added to the item's promotional material. Yet, sometimes, things that you thought were a permanent fixture get replaced by menu items that Burger King believes are better.
In February, Burger King discontinued some items such as sundaes, whipped topping, and chocolate milk (per Business Insider). It also got rid of particular discounts and removed the Whopper from the discount menu. While Business Insider suggested those changes were due to inflation, the chain's chicken sandwich is also seeing a change — and fans aren't particularly happy.
Will fans warm up to BK's new chicken sandwich?
USA Today reported that Burger King's Ch'King chicken sandwich, which was released in June 2021, consisted of hand-breaded chicken with pickles and sauce on a potato bun (per Chew Boom). Just over a year later, Don Accordino, CEO of Burger King's major franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group, said, "They spent a fortune on the chicken sandwich and it just didn't do what it was supposed to do. The Ch'King didn't generate the excitement that was hoped for" (via Eat This, Not That).
It appears many fans couldn't disagree with Accordino's statement more. After hearing the news that the Ch'King wasn't available at their local Burger King, many took to social media to make their voices heard. One Twitter user said, "Getting rid of the Ch'King (which i have as the best chicken sandwich out) is by far the stupidest thing the franchise has ever done. DESPICABLE" (via Twitter). Reddit users weren't far behind. One person wrote, "This is a lame tactic to install the new shrinkflation patty. It was like I ordered the value menu chicken sandwich (not OG chicken) and they threw the Royal toppings on it" (per Reddit). But only time will tell if Ch'King fans will warm to the new chicken sandwich offerings at Burger King.