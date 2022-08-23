Burger King Is Discontinuing A Classic And Fans Are Furious

There's a big difference between a store being out of your favorite things but knowing they'll be back in stock soon, and finding out your favorite thing has been discontinued for good. There's a certain period of grief and if it's replaced with something new, you know it won't be quite the same. In some cases, you'll grow to love the new alternative, but it will still never replace the original.

Burger King is one of those fast food places that people love for its regular menu. But sometimes, it introduces items that you love even more and then, like some sadist, it's taken away. Most of the time, the chain will let you know that something is only temporary with a "limited time" added to the item's promotional material. Yet, sometimes, things that you thought were a permanent fixture get replaced by menu items that Burger King believes are better.

In February, Burger King discontinued some items such as sundaes, whipped topping, and chocolate milk (per Business Insider). It also got rid of particular discounts and removed the Whopper from the discount menu. While Business Insider suggested those changes were due to inflation, the chain's chicken sandwich is also seeing a change — and fans aren't particularly happy.