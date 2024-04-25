The Most Tragic Things About Valerie Bertinelli's Life

Perhaps you first met Valerie Bertinelli as an actor on "One Day at a Time" in the 1970s or '80s. Perhaps you later grew to love her work on Food Network shows like "Valerie's Home Cooking" and "Kids Baking Championship." Yet Bertinelli has had maybe more than her fair share of sorrows behind the scenes.

Some of the tragedies in her life happened before she was even born, while others have been a slow burn over several years. Many emotional happenings in her life tie back to her passionate marriage to rock star Eddie Van Halen and the weight and body confidence issues she's managed for much of her life. Her book "Enough Already" delves into how she's coped with many of these tragedies, but it's still a process that she's working through. After all, you don't magically overcome tragedies and emotions overnight.

You might want to grab some tissues as you take a deep dive into some of the sad events that have shaped Bertinelli's life. They not only help explain part of what makes her who she is today but also who she's becoming as she works through it all.