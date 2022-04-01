TikTok Is Feeling Valerie Bertinelli's Confession About Food And Feelings

It seems as if everyone has been struggling emotionally these days, and culinary television host and actress Valerie Bertinelli is sharing her feelings with her fans on TikTok. In the video, Bertinelli can be seen pondering time and questioning how quickly time goes by. Except, she notes, "when you're hungry." As the clip continues, Bertinelli, who has struggled with her weight most of her life and has been very open about it (via Yahoo), clarifies that she is speaking about not actually being hungry, but instead, using food to push emotional vulnerability away.

"If you just felt the feeling and felt through that and got to the other side of that, you would probably feel better ... So, then, you obsessed about food because you don't want to feel the feeling that you're feeling." The outcome, she says, is that whether you eat the food or you don't, the mental and emotional strain has already taken its toll. "Then you don't eat the food. Or you do and then you feel like sh*t because you ate the food ... that time ... just takes forever," she concludes.