13 Restaurant Chains With The Best Steaks For 2
Dining out at a steakhouse can be a pretty decadent affair. Think succulent steaks, substantial sides, and maybe some seafood thrown in for good measure. Steakhouses serve the type of meal that's perfectly designed for sharing. In fact, many steakhouse chains make it easy for diners to share meals by offering hefty cuts of steak that are substantial enough for two or more. Often, those cuts are the mighty tomahawk and the porterhouse.
What's the difference between a tomahawk and a porterhouse? Well, a tomahawk steak is a rib-eye with the bone still in. With a long bone protruding from the meat, it looks like a tomahawk axe, hence the name. A porterhouse steak also has a bone, but it's T-shaped and runs through the center of the meat. On one side of the bone, there is a tenderloin filet, and on the other side, a New York strip steak. While the sizes of tomahawk and porterhouse steaks can vary depending on the restaurant, both are typically large enough to share between two people.
If you're looking for a massive piece of meat to share with a fellow carnivore on your next meal out, this list is for you. We rounded up the restaurant chains with the biggest, meatiest cuts of steak for two. Diners say these steaks are perfect for sharing with friends, family members, or a significant other.
1. Wagyu Tomahawk, CUT
Brought to us by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, CUT takes the classic steakhouse concept and elevates it with modern settings and dishes. There are four U.S. locations in Beverly Hills, New York, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C. The focus is on premium steaks from around the world, including USDA Prime cuts and Japanese and Australian Wagyu. One of the biggest steaks on the menu is the 40-ounce Wagyu tomahawk, and the majority of diners who have tried this behemoth piece of beef say it's delicious and perfect for sharing.
The first thing you should know about the Wagyu tomahawk at CUT is that it's not cheap at roughly $425 depending on locations. However, many diners say that it's worth every penny. The reason wagyu beef is so expensive is the exquisite marbling that gives the beef its rich flavor and texture. CUT's tomahawk is Black Opal Wagyu from Australia, which is known for being tender and buttery. Many diners comment on how it melts in your mouth and needs no sauces besides the simple seasoning. As one diner said in a Google review, "The Tomahawk steak was amazing... This place is pricey but worth every penny. I promise you [won't] be disappointed." Another Google reviewer said, "The steak here was among the best that I have ever had! It is very expensive, but the quality of it makes it worth trying at least once in your life!"
2. Porterhouse For Two, Ruth's Chris Steak House
For many people, Ruth's Chris Steak House is the spot to go when you want a steak done right. The chain got its start when single mother Ruth Fertel bought a small restaurant called Chris Steak House in New Orleans in 1965. With Fertel's determination, the steakhouse eventually grew into the internationally recognized brand that it is today. It's known for its stellar steaks cooked to perfection and served on a sizzling hot plate with a pat of butter. The porterhouse is a top choice for those looking to share a steak. At about $119 depending on location, it's more affordable than many other steakhouse's sharing options.
According to Ruth's Chris' menu, the porterhouse is, "40 ounces of prime beef with the rich flavor of a strip and the tenderness of a filet." All of the steaks the chain serves are USDA Prime beef, so you know you're getting top-quality meat. Diners love the ample portion size and the flavor that the butter imparts to the meat. One Google reviewer said, "As a foodie, one of the best parts was watching the sizzling butter on my plate turn brown while the table was loaded with food. By the time the food was on the table, I had perfectly browned butter ready for steak. The porterhouse was to die for."
3. Swinging Tomahawk Ribeye, Smith & Wollensky
If it's classic steakhouse vibes you're after, you can't go wrong with Smith & Wollensky. It's often cited as one of the best national steakhouse chains for its sophisticated venues and flavorful steaks that come from the chain's ranch in Idaho. The Swinging Tomahawk is as much an experience as it is a meal. The 44-ounce Wagyu steak is cooked just the way you like it, then brought to the table, basted in butter, and blasted with a blowtorch. The steak is then carved tableside and served with crispy beef fat potatoes.
The tomahawk at Smith & Wollensky may seem a little show-boaty, but diners say it's more than just smoke and mirrors. One Yelp reviewer said, "Steak was well-seasoned, flavored, and charred just right for that smoky crispiness." The reviewer also commented on how the steak was presented gloriously and that it was big enough to feed four or five people. As a parting comment, they said, "You know it's good when the table is silently focused on devouring the meal." The Tomahawk costs $265, although prices may vary between different locations.
4. Prime Tomahawk, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
A steak dinner at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse will likely cost you a pretty penny, but it will be nothing if not lavish. One of the reasons Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is so expensive is the chain serves only top-quality beef like Kobe beef from Japan and USDA Prime grade beef. The Prime tomahawk is a great option for those looking to share a steak dinner. It rings in at 32 ounces, making it big enough to share with one or more people. It could also be a monster meal for one.
"We split the tomahawk for two and it was more than enough meat for two guys," said one diner on Yelp. "We asked for medium rare and it was cooked at a perfect temperature. No overcooking here guys." Other diners also praise the precision of the cooking and how the meat is tender, juicy, and has a melt-in-your-mouth quality. At roughly $135 (depending on location), it's pretty good value for two people when you consider that other steaks on the menu, like the prime porterhouse, are close to $100.
5. Porterhouse, Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab is a small chain of steak and seafood restaurants with just three locations in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Washington D.C. Each location serves USDA Prime steaks and top-notch seafood. The 30-ounce porterhouse is the biggest steak on the menu and it comes highly recommended by diners for its rich flavor and great price of less than $100 at all locations.
All of the bone-in steaks at Joe's are hand-carved just for the restaurant chain, so you get only the delicious, buttery meat and none of the gristle. The attention to detail pays off, as most diners have nothing but good things to say about the steak. One patron left a Google review that said, "We shared a porterhouse for two. The steak was cooked PERFECTLY!! We were so happy, it was the first time in months we went to a restaurant and they actually seasoned and cooked the steak to perfection." Many diners warn that the portion is huge, so unless you have a huge hunger going on, this is one dish you'll definitely want to share.
6. Prime Tomahawk Ribeye, The Palm
Established in 1926, The Palm is one of the oldest steakhouses in New York City. It started as a convivial spot serving Italian cuisine and soon evolved into a steakhouse and seafood spot. There are now multiple locations across the United States. The steaks are the main draw for many diners, although The Palm is also known for having some of the best seafood you can get at a steakhouse chain. If you want to try some surf and turf, consider ordering the Prime tomahawk ribeye to share with some seafood on the side.
At 32 ounces and costing $135 (depending on location), the Prime tomahawk ribeye is an impressive steak that many diners say is plenty for two people. Nearly everyone who has reviewed it said it was cooked perfectly, and more than a few say it was the best steak they've ever had. One diner said on Yelp, "It was so well prepared, so well seasoned, and delivered perfectly." A Google reviewer said the steak was, "Super tender, very flavorful, and cooked to perfection." It pairs beautifully with seafood like The Palm's sauteed shrimp or lobster gnocchi, although you may just find that the tomahawk steals the show.
7. Prime Porterhouse For Two, Carbone
New York City hotspot Carbone is renowned for having some of the absolute best Italian food in the U.S. The flagship restaurant in Greenwich Village is among the country's most famous restaurants where presidents have dined and it has seen a slew of celebrities pass through its doors. There are also locations in Dallas, Miami, and Las Vegas. The spicy rigatoni vodka gets a lot of hype, but if you're craving something meatier for the table, the Prime porterhouse for two is a solid choice.
Carbone's Prime porterhouse is grilled over charcoal, which imparts a smoky flavor to the meat. It comes with roasted garlic and a house-made steak sauce, but many diners say the steak is so good you won't need the sauce. Eat Up New York said, "The Prime Porterhouse at Carbone is dry-aged for 60 days and it really did make a huge difference in the flavor. Hands down we all agreed it was the best steak we ever ate." A Google reviewer commented, "The porterhouse just melts in your mouth and is definitely worth it." The porterhouse typically goes for market priceat most locations.
8. Dry-Aged Tomahawk, STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse puts a modern spin on the steakhouse experience with sleek locales designed for sipping, supping, and socializing. Each location has a lounge and an in-house DJ to provide upbeat music and vibes. If you're dining with a partner or group and want a steak to share, the dry-aged tomahawk is a 34-ounce beast that diners say doesn't disappoint. Top it with King Crab Oscar or a lobster tail to make it a substantial surf and turf dish.
According to customers, STK Steakhouse nails the tomahawk in terms of taste, temperature, and size. One diner left a Google review that said, "We ordered and split the tomahawk steak amongst the four of us... It was perfectly cooked. Nice sear, super tender. "Another diner on Yelp said, "The tomahawk was insanely delicious. I mean like top-tier juicy steak." The tomahawk goes for about $160 depending on location and market prices.
9. American Wagyu Tomahawk Chop, Mastro's
Mastro's is an upscale steakhouse chain that first opened in Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1999. Now you can find branches in prestigious cities and neighborhoods across the country. If you're looking for an impressive cut of meat to celebrate a special occasion or just to indulge in, the American Wagyu tomahawk chop is a stunner of a steak that clocks in at 40 ounces. That's two and a half pounds of beef that you can attempt to conquer on your own or divvy up at the table. If you're not feeling that ambitious, there is also a 32-ounce tomahawk on offer. The tomahawks go for $250 and $195 respectively at most locations.
It's hard to find any bad reviews about the tomahawk at Mastro's. Diners comment on how it arrives cooked to temperature with a nice sear on the outside and soft and tender on the inside. One patron commented on Yelp, "The highlight was the Wagyu Tomahawk steak, a 40oz bone-in marvel. It was flawlessly cooked, with each bite melting perfectly, enhanced by a warm butter herb added to the plate." Another diner on Yelp said, "The steak was cooked perfectly. The tomahawk was still sizzling as they brought it to our table. Make sure you ask for the truffle butter. It gives it an extra kick."
10. Prime Tomahawk, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar may be part of the same restaurant group as Outback Steakhouse, but there really is no comparison between the two. While Outback is casual and kitschy, Fleming's is sophisticated and serves top-notch USDA Prime beef. The 35-ounce Prime tomahawk is one of the stars of the menu and popular with diners who want a steak to share. It comes cooked to your preference and served with a choice of Fleming's signature butters, including béarnaise, smoked chili, or herbed horseradish.
If you don't mind dining out on a weeknight, Fleming's has a great Tomahawk Tuesday promotion. Every Tuesday, the chain offers either a tomahawk or porterhouse for two along with two salads, two sides, and two desserts for $140. That's a steal considering the tomahawk on its own goes for about $100 every other day of the week. Customers rave about how the deal is such a great value considering how much food you get. They also sing praises about the quality of the steak. As one diner said in a Google review, "I've never had a more tender, succulent steak in my life."
11. Tomahawk Ribeye, Morton's The Steakhouse
Morton's The Steakhouse is known for its elegant dining rooms and consistently good service and steaks. It's a bit on the higher end, but the reason Morton's is pricey is because it sources premium ingredients like black truffles and USDA Prime beef. If you're looking for a truly luxurious piece of meat, the tomahawk ribeye is 36 ounces of tender, juicy steak priced at $139at most locations. It's the perfect cut for sharing, especially when paired with the chain's signature sides. We recommend the sour cream mashed potatoes, which earned Morton's a spot on our list of steakhouse chains with the absolute best mashed potatoes.
The special way Morton's cooks its steaks offers the tomahawk an incredible texture and flavor. The chain cooks every steak on a blazing hot grill heated to at least 425 degrees Fahrenheit, which gives the meat a beautifully charred crust and keeps all the juices in. One TripAdvisor reviewer said it was "cooked perfectly with a deliciously seasoned crust and a perfect red center." Another diner on Yelp said, "Steak was juicy and crispy on the outside, one of the best we've had in our lives."
12. The LongHorn Porterhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse may not be the fanciest steakhouse chain out there, but that's exactly why some diners love it. The settings are casual, the food is decently priced, and the chain has a great selection of steaks for all types of diners. LongHorn gets consistently great reviews for its shareable steaks, with many saying it has some of the best t-bones and porterhouse steaks from steakhouse chains. The porterhouse in particular gets a great deal of praise.
You get two steaks in one with the LongHorn porterhouse — a meaty strip steak and a tender filet. It's perfect for diners who have different cut preferences or those who want the best of both worlds. The porterhouse also comes with your choice of side. Sides vary by location, but they could include crispy okra, fries, or steamed broccoli. It's not easy to cook a porterhouse to perfection, but many diners say that's exactly what LongHorn does. One diner left a Google review that said, "You can tell a well-cut and cooked steak from its fat — and this porterhouse was encased with buttery flavor and texture for days." With a price point of under $50 at most locations, many diners think it's an awesome deal.
13. Porterhouse For Two or More, Wolfgang's Steakhouse
Contrary to popular belief, Wolfgang's Steakhouse is not owned by Wolfgang Puck. The founder is actually a man named Wolfgang Zwiener, who was the head waiter at New York's famous Peter Luger Steakhouse, where he worked for 40 years. Zweiner drew on his experience and knowledge of what constitutes good steak to open his own restaurant, which now has seven locations in the U.S. and several more across Asia. The chain prides itself on serving USDA Prime Black Angus beef that is dry-aged in-house and carved by the chain's own butchers.
It says right on the menu that the porterhouse at Wolfgang's Steakhouse is big enough for two or more, and many diners say that's no lie. One customer said in a Google review, "Came here for a work dinner and decided to share the porterhouse with two other guys. When it came out we were shocked by the sheer size of the steaks." The steak is served on a sizzling platter with just the right amount of seasoning to bring out the flavors of the meat. Many diners comment on how juicy and tasty the steak is. As for the texture, one Yelp reviewer said, "The best way to describe it is that the steak almost melted in my mouth."
Methodology
To uncover which restaurant chains in America serve the best steaks for two, we relied on reviews from diners. We scoured sites like Yelp, OpenTable, and TripAdvisor to see which spots diners loved and how good the steaks for two were in their opinions. We also delved into food blogs and read pieces by restaurant critics. Some things that we looked for were the quality of the beef, the size of the steaks, how well the steaks were cooked, and whether they offered good value for money. Consistency was also important. After all, you don't want to splash out on a hulking piece of meat if it's going to be hit or miss.