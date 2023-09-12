13 Famous Restaurants Where Presidents Have Dined

Imagine dining out at your favorite restaurant. The food is delicious, the drinks are on point, the atmosphere is lively, and when you glance up at the front door you see the president of the United States walking through. It's not as far-fetched a scenario as you might think. Presidents need to eat too, you know. Plus, they travel all across the world to support causes, give speeches, and meet with the public.

We can't overlook their own hometown favorites. Presidents are people, just like the rest of us, and hail from all regions of the U.S. Just because they became president doesn't mean they abandoned the restaurants that they grew up going to and where they find their favorite dishes that just aren't the same anywhere else. Here are some of the top restaurants where, from Texas to Maine, U.S. presidents have sat down to dine. You, too, may eat like a president.