Why Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse Is So Expensive

If an individual is in the market for an exceptionally lavish and unabashedly decadent dining experience, a visit to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse makes for an excellent choice. The chain of 17 massive and expressly elegant no-expense-sparing steakhouses, located in some of the most well-appointed neighborhoods in major American cities, is in the business of providing a classic, old-fashioned steakhouse experience.

It's made all the more impressive and indulgent through modern and sophisticated touches, and most importantly, by the food. At the forefront of Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse operation is a menu that features some of the most exclusive cuts available to American diners, dry-aged and prepared by chefs in state-of-the-art kitchens. And that's to say nothing of the other quintessential steakhouse fare, like fresh fish, classic sides, and desserts.

Understandably, that all suggests that a trip to Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse will be as expensive as it is satisfying. The average ticket price per diner can run into the hundreds, given that the entrees alone fall into the $100 range. (And that's not even including the sides, appetizers, and wine.) But the steakhouse chain's operators can justify the big numbers staring back at customers from the menu — or at least, there's logic to be found behind them. Here are the many factors that make Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse so very expensive.