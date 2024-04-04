15 Popular Steakhouse Chains' Surf & Turf Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Think of the most decadent dish you can order at a steakhouse, and we're willing to bet surf and turf comes to mind. Typically combining steak and lobster or shrimp, the dish is rich, indulgent, and often extravagant in presentation and price. Many steakhouse chains in the U.S. have some form of surf and turf on the menu for diners who want to celebrate a special occasion or those who simply want a sumptuous meal.

It's hard to say exactly where surf and turf originated, but many food historians agree that it became a steakhouse staple in the 1960s. The most common pairing is filet mignon and lobster tail, although there are plenty of variations featuring different cuts of steak and seafood like shrimp, crab legs, and scallops. Regardless of which ingredients are paired, the best versions of the dish feature top-quality steak and seafood cooked to perfection.

To help you determine which steakhouse chains offer surf and turf that's worth splurging on, we took a number of factors into account, including freshness, flavor, portion size, and the reception that the dish gets from diners. Based on our research, this is our definitive ranking of steakhouse chains' surf and turf, listed from sub-standard to spectacular.