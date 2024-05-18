Inside Duff Goldman's Relationship With His Wife Johnna

Duff Goldman was a bachelor for the entire run of his popular Food Network show "The Ace of Cakes." The show aired from 2006 until 2011, sharing the inner workings of his innovative bakery, Charm City Cakes, in Baltimore, Maryland. After "The Ace of Cakes" ended, Goldman continued on the Food Network, starring in shows like "Kids Baking Championship" with his co-host Valerie Bertinelli and "Buddy vs. Duff." The baker remained a bachelor, however, having sworn off marriage completely. That was, of course, until 2016. That was the year that Goldman met Johnna Colbry; the chef and baker quickly fell in love, and the rest was history.

The couple started off their relationship at a rapid clip, jetting off to Hawaii just a few weeks after first meeting. They were married in 2019, and welcomed their first daughter into the world in 2021. Being with Johnna seems to have completely changed Goldman, who has transformed both physically and emotionally. From their first meeting to today, these are all of the details about Duff Goldman's relationship with Johnna.