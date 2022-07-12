Buddy Valastro Talks About Competing Against Duff Goldman On Buddy Vs. Duff - Exclusive

Although casting the two bakers as enemies made for good TV, Buddy Valastro said that in reality, he and Duff Goldman forged a very chummy relationship while filming the show. As Valastro put it, "We've become friends over the years and we have mutual respect and admiration for each other and each other's work."

Although you might think the two would have known each other before they started filming, apparently they didn't cross paths until the show brought them together. "In the beginning, if you go back to Season 1, we didn't really know each other that well. I knew of him, and he knew of me, but we didn't really spend time together and we didn't know what we were all about," Valastro said. However, the two grew close over multiple seasons of filming, and Valastro told us that "Duff was one of the first people to reach out to me and check up on me" after Valastro suffered his scary hand injury.

All the good vibes between the two bakers don't prevent them from being competitive with each other, albeit in a lighthearted way. As Buddy described it, "We are more like a friend on the basketball court, poking fun at each other ... there's no animosity or jealousy or any of that."

