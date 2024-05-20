Add These Ingredients To Canned Green Beans And Thank Us Later

This first one shouldn't be much of a surprise. After all, ham and green beans are a well-known pairing, so using bacon to spruce up this vegetable is a natural extension of that. You've got a couple of options. You could add some fried and crumbled bacon as a topping for the green beans right before serving them, or you could fry the bacon and then add the beans and some water to the same pot, and let the beans cook in the bacon-water concoction on low heat for a couple of hours. You'll get more bacon flavor in the beans with the second method, but it will obviously take longer. With just a few more ingredients, you can make bacon and green beans the star of your meal with this copycat Texas Roadhouse green beans recipe.

Bacon has another characteristic that could keep you coming back for more: It may actually be a rather addicting food. That isn't a joke — the saltiness and fattiness of bacon make it an almost perfect candidate for food addiction. A 2015 study from the PLoS One journal found that processed foods were associated rather closely with addiction-like eating habits. This means you should watch how much bacon you add and how often you make dishes with bacon and green beans because you could easily have more of it than you intended to eat.