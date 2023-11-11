29 Soy Sauce Recipes That Promise An Umami Flavor Boost

Soy sauce is an incredible, must-have ingredient to have in your kitchen. It's salty, savory, and flavorful, with just a touch of sweetness, kokumi richness, and complexity. A good quality soy sauce is a moreish condiment to serve with some top-notch sushi along with some wasabi. Beyond dipping, it's incredible as a marinade, glaze, and sauce for cooking. It's also amazing poured over fried, crispy morsels, and as a dressing with rice and poke bowls. You can also make other sauces with it.

A must in Asian cuisine, it peps up fish fillets and heightens the taste of meat like chicken and beef while tenderizing them at the same time. Mixed with brown sugar, a dish is enhanced with a salty-sweet flavor that hits the taste buds in all the right places. Grab a bottle, and work through some curated, especially-for-you, soy sauce recipes that promise an umami flavor boost.