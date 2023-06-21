The Flavor Tip To Make Canned Green Beans Taste Savory And Fresh

Canned green beans, while not the freshest way to get a serving of veggies on your plate, can be a quick and easy side dish that doesn't take long to prepare. You might dump the can into a pot, heat the beans up on the stove, and call it good, letting the salty brine that's already in the can do the flavoring for you. If the broth isn't your thing, rinsing your canned beans before heating and seasoning them is always a good option to remove the excess sodium. Salt and pepper might be your go-to seasoning method for flavor-boosting these legumes, but such a minimal amount of zest might feel a little uninspiring after a while. Luckily, even canned vegetables can be spruced up with a little culinary creativity by using the magic of spices like chicken bouillon.

Whatever your favorite canned bean variety is, there's a good chance it can benefit from a little extra savoriness. Cubed chicken bouillon (or powder) is just the pantry gem that will get the job done. Along with other aromatic herbs like rosemary, sage, or thyme, it can complement the earthy taste of green beans. For those who want to add a savory onion flavor to your beans, minced onion seasoning can be a great shortcut to infuse your canned beans with that tasty allium zing. Additionally, meat eaters should really consider adding in a special smoky ingredient for a little extra crunch.