The Stunning Transformation Of GBBO Co-Host Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond's journey over the past two decades has been nothing short of incredible. Born and raised in Birmingham, her natural warmth and charisma transformed her from "Big Brother" contestant to one of the U.K.'s best-known TV presenters seemingly overnight. In 2023, Hammond's status as one of the silver screen's most joyous personalities went global after she secured one of the most coveted roles in the business: co-host of "The Great British Bake Off" (or, as it's better known in the U.S., "The Great British Baking Show").

Now that she's a familiar face to audiences on both sides of the Atlantic, there are more eyes on Hammond than ever. What plenty of people don't know, however, is that her journey has had its fair share of ups and downs. Like a lot of entertainment icons, she spent years hustling as everything from a cinema usher to a British Gas worker before finally finding herself in the spotlight in the early 2000s.

But how exactly did Hammond go from a struggling actress to hyping up amateur bakers in a dither over their chocolate tortes? Let's rewind to the beginning and break down Hammond's extraordinary transformation.