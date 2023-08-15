All That We Know So Far About Alison Hammond, The New GBBO Co-Host

"The Great British Bake Off" isn't like other shows. For some reason, it gives off a vibe so cozy that the hosts can feel like family, leaving fans devastated when they leave (like when Marry Berry left "The Great British Bake Off," or when Mel and Sue departed). So when former co-host Matt Lucas' GBBO replacement was finally named, we wanted to know more. Who is Alison Hammond, and what might we expect from this new member of the GBBO family?

Hammond announced that she would be joining the GBBO on Twitter in March, but this won't be her first TV gig. In fact, fans of "Bake Off" might even recognize Birmingham-born Hammond from her appearance on the show's Stand Up to Cancer celebrity special in 2020. She also was on the third season of "Big Brother" U.K., and appeared on "Celebrity MasterChef," "I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here," and several other reality shows. Viewers in the U.K. may be more familiar with Hammond than those in the U.S., thanks to the fact that since 2002 she has co-hosted "This Morning," a popular British talk show that can have more than a half million people tuning in for some episodes.