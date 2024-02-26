The Great British Baking Show Spinoffs, Ranked Worst To Best
A gorgeous gazebo in the middle of the countryside, calming hues of blue and green, Union Jack bunting, and that one missing raspberry (you know the one). If you're a fan of "The Great British Baking Show" — or "The Great British Bake Off", as it's known in the U.K. — this is a familiar scene. The show is known for its cute country kitchen aesthetic and its competitors who are more likely to help each other out than trash talk each other's bakes.
You've watched every episode of "The Great British Baking Show" so many times it feels like you and Paul Hollywood are BFFs, so now you're ready to check out one of its spinoffs. But, which are worth watching, and which are best left indefinitely languishing in your streaming queue?
We're about to tell you all about the best "Great British Baking Show" spinoffs, ranked from worst to best. There are dozens of "Baking Show" spinoffs from around the globe. However, we've stuck to those filmed in English, since many of the non-English-language versions aren't available with subtitles. As a huge "Bake Off" fan, I've watched many of these spinoffs and based my ranking on personal opinion, as well as fan opinions gathered from Reddit and IMDb reviews. So, on your marks, get set ... watch!
13. The Great American Baking Show (original seasons)
The first iteration of "The Great American Baking Show" premiered on ABC in 2015 and ran through 2019. However, the first season aired as "The Great Holiday Baking Show." It had a very similar format to the U.K. version but with different hosts and, predominantly, different judges.
Notably, Mary Berry (who judged "The Great British Baking Show" while it was airing on the BBC) was a judge for the first two seasons of "The Great American Baking Show," while Paul Hollywood judged seasons three through five. American pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini also judged the show in seasons one to three. However, he was fired due to allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct, and the third season was pulled from ABC's schedule.
This is the biggest reason why it's at the bottom of this list. Who wants to watch three seasons of an alleged sexual abuser talking about cake? But, aside from this, the first American attempt just doesn't have the charm or the magic of the original. It's all a bit brash and (dare I say it?) a bit too American. Now, there's nothing wrong with that, at least in theory. But, let's be real — that's not why you watch "The Great British Baking Show."
12. The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice
In the U.K., "The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice " is aired directly after each episode of "The Great British Bake Off". It's currently presented by British comedian Jo Brand, along with a panel of three celebrity guests, and is effectively a round-up of the most recent episode.
In the first segment of the show, Brand recaps what happened in the most recent episodes, showing clips accompanied by humorous commentary. There are also funny outtakes to amuse viewers. She then interviews guest panelists about the episode, before finally interviewing the most recently eliminated baker from the show.
While Brand is brilliant, the format of this show just isn't for everyone. While other "Great British Baking Show" spinoffs are similar to the original, this is more like a talk show, complete with recaps, unseen footage, and interviews. Sure, it's a funny watch if you like that sort of thing and has interesting extras. Still, it just isn't essential viewing for me, which is why it isn't higher up on our list.
11. Junior Bake Off
Another U.K. spinoff, "Junior Bake Off " is just what it sounds like — a kids' version of the classic show. Children and teenagers, aged 9 to 12 (or 9 to 15 in some seasons of the show), compete to find Britain's best young baker. It's filmed in the same "Bake Off" tent as the original version, so the setting is pleasantly familiar. However, instead of following the same bakers for a whole season, there are new contestants every week, at first, with the winners making it through to the semi-finals and subsequently finals.
British comedian Harry Hill presents, and he's funny in a silly way, which some people love and others can find a little grating at times. The judges are British pastry chef Ravneet Gill and previous contestant Liam Charles. They're a great duo and always kind to the young bakers, making it a wholesome watch.
While "Junior Bake Off" is a cute show and a great family watch, it lacks the finesse of the original. Naturally, you wouldn't expect young people to be as good at baking as adults, but — I'm sorry — I'm just not that into watching kids bake mediocre cakes. Plus, there's the fact that you don't follow the same kids each week (presumably because they can't take weeks off school to appear on a TV show), so you don't get as attached to them as you do to the contestants in the original.
10. Bake Off: The Professionals
Part of the joy of "The Great British Baking Show" is the fact that the contestants are amateur bakers. Sure, they're good — nobody's denying that — but there's a lovely DIY feel to it. And sometimes stuff goes amusingly wrong. However, "Bake Off: The Professionals " is all about teams of professional pastry chefs battling it out for the top spot.
It's currently presented by Liam Charles — who you might know from "Junior Bake Off" — and Stacey Solomon, who is just so endearing that she's a delight to watch. Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden — two highly experienced professional pastry chefs — are the judges.
The presenters are a big part of what's great about this show. They're sweet, funny, and have great onscreen chemistry. It's also a pleasure to see professional chefs do their thing and witness some of the amazing creations that they put together. However, all that skill means it just isn't as quaint or charming as "The Great British Baking Show." It's filmed in a studio, for one thing — what's the point if there isn't a tent?
9. The Great Festive Bake Off
As the name suggests, "The Great Festive Bake Off " airs in the U.K. around the holidays. There's usually a Christmas version and a New Year version, making this one of the few things that help ease us all through that weird liminal space between Christmas and the New Year. Given its limited scope, it may not be the best "Bake Off" spinoff, but it has its merits.
One of the most notable things about "The Great Festive Bake Off" is that it's filmed in the same tent as "The Great British Baking Show," with the same judges and presenters. So, if you want a second helping of Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding, and Alison Hammond, you're in for a festive treat.
The format is the same — with a signature, technical, and showstopper — but the contestants aren't your everyday amateurs. Who can you expect to see on the show? In some years, we've had celebrity bakers, like the Christmas 2019 episode that saw the cast of "Derry Girls" take to the tent, while actors from "It's a Sin" tried their hands at baking on the Christmas 2021 special. For the last couple of years, bakers from previous seasons of "The Great British Baking Show" have come back in the festive specials to try again for the title.
8. The Great Kenyan Bake Off
While I haven't personally managed to watch "The Great Kenyan Bake Off," I've heard good things about it. Sadly, it only aired for two seasons back in 2019 and 2020, so it seems unlikely that this particular spinoff will return. The show follows the same format as "The Great British Baking Show," with three challenges for bakers to get through each week. It's also filmed in a tent, which is important for purists like me.
Fans of the show say that the judges are great and the hosts are alright, if not to everyone's tastes. The skill level of the bakers generally isn't as high as it is in the British original, which might be a disappointment for some viewers. However, others may prefer to watch bakes that seem more achievable for them. Another criticism aimed at this show is that it didn't feature traditional Kenyan ingredients and recipes, which certainly seems like a missed opportunity to feature a whole new set of culinary traditions. All in all, this is a fun if sometimes uneven addition to the "Bake Off" stable.
7. The Great Kiwi Bake Off
We've found mixed reviews of "The Great Kiwi Bake Off," which is how it ended up smack-bang in the middle of this list. If you've watched "The Great British Baking Show," you know what to expect here. The New Zealand take on this series has similar challenges and the same aesthetic as the U.K. version of the show, though it does take place in a structure and not the now-classic tent.
That all sounds good, but what some people don't like are the judges and hosts of "The Great Kiwi Bake Off." Some fans found the original judges to be a bit boring and wooden on-screen, while they found the hosts over the top — although, of course, that's subjective. However, that's now changed. Starting with season four, there are a couple of new judges: Peter Gordon and Jordan Rondel. What's more, one of the original hosts, Madeleine Sami, was replaced by Pax Assadi, who joins fellow host Hayley Sproull to complete the lineup.
The shake-up might be what the show needs to revitalize it. While some viewers don't find these new judges to be harsh enough, isn't the gentle approach what we want from the "Bake Off" in the first place?
6. The Great Irish Bake Off
Although "The Great Irish Bake Off " only ran for one season back in 2013, it's still a great addition to the "Bake Off" franchise. What I love about the Irish version is that it retains some of the unpolished charm you might remember from the earlier seasons of "The Great British Baking Show." Well, that and the accents.
Effectively, it's a carbon copy of the original, but with significantly lower production value. While this put some viewers off, those who could get past this were charmed by this show. Since it only ran for one season, we didn't really get to know and love the hosts and judges, but I believe that they did a good job. The judging was fair and constructive, without being mean. Although there's no way that this version could make it to the top of the list, due to its single-season run and aesthetic, it still has a solid place in my "Bake Off"-loving heart.
5. The Great South African Bake Off
Like other country-specific spinoffs, "The Great South African Bake Off " follows basically the same format as "The Great British Baking Show." Some might find this tiresome, but the good news is that, if you're a fan of the original, you'll like the familiar premise of the spinoff. The South African version began airing in 2015 and ran for three seasons. After a pause, it came back to screens for its fourth season in 2023.
The skill level of the bakers tends to be lower than what you may find in "The Great British Baking Show," but that's not necessarily a criticism. All that really means is that it has the feel of the original in its earlier seasons, where the challenges are a little easier and the bakes a little more rustic. For me, this is part of the charm of the show. It's also cool that the challenges cover a range of Western bakes alongside more traditional South African recipes. The current set isn't quite as quaint or stylized as it is on the British version, but the hosts and judges are fun to watch.
4. The Great Celebrity Bake Off
"The Great Celebrity Bake Off " airs annually in the U.K. to raise funds for Stand Up to Cancer, a cancer research charity. It's filmed in the same tent with the same hosts and judges as "The Great British Baking Show," so it's a chance to see your favorites and keep yourself going before the new season arrives. The celebrities on the show vary from D-listers to those who are well-known in the U.K. to stars that most people will have heard of. David Schwimmer was on the show in 2023, for instance. So, it's a mixed bag, but even if you don't know the celebrities in question, "The Great Celebrity Bake Off" is still good fun to watch.
Are these stars any good at baking? Usually, no. But is it funny to watch one of your favorite comedians have a breakdown over flapjacks on national TV? Absolutely. Sometimes, this show will make you wonder why a celebrity agreed to go on when they have clearly never baked in their life. Yet it's great fun and all for a good cause, which is why I tune in every year. So, grab your popcorn and prepare to see some epic baking fails.
3. The Great Canadian Baking Show
A common criticism of "The Great British Baking Show" is that it's become less feel-good over the years. The judging has gotten harsher and the judges sometimes seem to want to catch contestants out rather than encouraging them. If you feel this way, then you're going to love "The Great Canadian Baking Show." This is gentle TV at its finest. The judges — chefs Bruno Feldeisen and Rochelle Adonis — are sweetly supportive and it feels a lot like old-school "Bake Off."
But, it's not just kind, encouraging judges that make this show great. It also has fun hosts with great chemistry. It has gone through several hosts over seven seasons but is currently presented by Ann Pornel and Alan Shane Lewis, who make an awesome duo. However, it's worth noting for Dan Levy fans, like me, that he presents the first two seasons and is a joy to watch.
The premise is exactly the same as in the U.K. version. There are three challenges each week — a signature bake, a technical challenge, and a showstopper — and one baker goes home at the end of it. The difference is that these contestants really feel like home bakers. The skill level in the original show has risen to the point where many of us could never dream of making the best creations, but the level of talent on "The Great Canadian Baking Show" feels much more achievable and relatable.
2. The Great American Baking Show (reboot)
We weren't fans of the original run of "The Great American Baking Show" — as you'll see given its last-place finish on this list — but the recent reboot is a different beast. You see, in 2023, "The Great American Baking Show" came back with a vengeance. How did they make it better this time? By turning it into a clone of "The Great British Baking Show."
This new version — which airs on the ROKU Channel — has the same tent, the same format, and even the same judges. Yes, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are on judging duty, making this show extremely similar to its British counterpart. The only real difference is the hosts and the fact the contestants are American (and we start with nine of them instead of 12). Hosts Zach Cherry and Ellie Kemper — whom you might know from "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — bring the same fun and goofy energy as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond. Yes, the jokes and bits are corny, but I think that's part of the charm.
Where U.S. shows can go wrong is when they cast big, obnoxious personalities, but here they have picked the contestants carefully. There's no posturing or smack talk, just nine likable bakers who are kind and supportive of one another. In making itself more like the original, this reboot has greatly succeeded.
1. The Great Australian Bake Off
"The Great Australian Bake Off " often tops lists of fans' favorite "Bake Off" spinoffs — and I have to agree. Sure, there was a disastrous first season that it's better to pretend doesn't exist. But, since the show got over its growing pains, it's gone from strength to strength. It's similar enough to the original to please fans but has enough of its own vibe to keep things interesting.
Start watching from the second season, where judges Maggie Beer and Matt Moran, along with hosts Claire Hooper and Mel Buttle, made a highly watchable team. After a pandemic hiatus, it returned in 2023 with new judges Darren Purchese and Rachel Khoo, and new hosts Cal Wilson and Natalie Tran. While it's always hard to lose old faves, this new iteration is equally great. However, Wilson sadly passed away after filming the last season, so season 8 (which airs in 2024) will be the last to feature her as host.
So, what makes "Australian Bake Off" my favorite? Firstly, I'm a sucker for an Australian accent. But, that aside, I love how sweet and wholesome the show is. For me, that's what the best seasons of "The Great British Baking Show" are all about. In the Australian version, the judging is gentle and the bakers consistently help each other out. It feels less like a competition and more like a group baking class, and that's why it's number one.