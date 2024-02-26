The Great British Baking Show Spinoffs, Ranked Worst To Best

A gorgeous gazebo in the middle of the countryside, calming hues of blue and green, Union Jack bunting, and that one missing raspberry (you know the one). If you're a fan of "The Great British Baking Show" — or "The Great British Bake Off", as it's known in the U.K. — this is a familiar scene. The show is known for its cute country kitchen aesthetic and its competitors who are more likely to help each other out than trash talk each other's bakes.

You've watched every episode of "The Great British Baking Show" so many times it feels like you and Paul Hollywood are BFFs, so now you're ready to check out one of its spinoffs. But, which are worth watching, and which are best left indefinitely languishing in your streaming queue?

We're about to tell you all about the best "Great British Baking Show" spinoffs, ranked from worst to best. There are dozens of "Baking Show" spinoffs from around the globe. However, we've stuck to those filmed in English, since many of the non-English-language versions aren't available with subtitles. As a huge "Bake Off" fan, I've watched many of these spinoffs and based my ranking on personal opinion, as well as fan opinions gathered from Reddit and IMDb reviews. So, on your marks, get set ... watch!