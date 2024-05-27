Stop Making These Mistakes When Cooking With Cream Of Mushroom Soup

Cream of mushroom is a killer soup for mushroom lovers, sure, but the possibilities go so much further than just soup. This variety of canned soup is a well-known base for a slew of casseroles, too, from a hamburger potato casserole to a Nixon chicken casserole. However, home chefs have been known to craft other creative meals without the use of their casserole dishes. Pastas, savory sauces, steak toppings, and even some unexpected sides have been the brain children of cooks with a love for cream of mushroom soup.

One strength of cream of mushroom soup is that it makes a good replacement ingredient, particularly when thinking outside of the box. Chicken pot pie, for example, becomes a more complex comfort food when using cream of mushroom soup in place of the typical gravy base. When added with a bit of milk, the soup can act as a base for practically any creamy pasta, as it provides a similar texture while adding that signature mushroom flavor.

A great way to be the talk of a potluck is to bring a revamped side dish. You can take a classic side like sweet mashed potatoes, rice, or creamed spinach and give it a special twist by adding cream of mushroom soup. Another alternative to grabbing your casserole dish is to plug in your crock pot. Slow-cooking meat like chicken or beef in the soup will keep it tender and infuse it with flavor.