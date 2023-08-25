14 Ways To Upgrade Cream Of Mushroom Soup

Blending mushroom soup not only makes the consistency wonderfully silky, but it boosts the flavor. Naturally, what also makes a big difference is not how you make the soup, but also what mushrooms you make it with. There are a rich variety of mushrooms to choose from, each with its own unique flavor. For example, Swiss Brown mushrooms give soup a more mushroomy taste compared to the white mushrooms that you might see in abundance at the store. Swiss Browns also darken the color of the soup. Using both these mushrooms intensifies the flavor without making the creaminess of the soup look dark and unappealing.

Cremini or baby bella mushrooms are robust enough for soup and have a stronger flavor than white mushrooms, too. Portobello mushrooms are larger, and you may see them at the store without their stems. They are actually the same mushroom as cremini and white mushrooms but have matured for longer. Their appeal is their meaty taste and texture that gives cream of mushroom soup a richer taste. Another great-tasting mushroom to use to make a wild mushroom soup is shiitake. This variety promises a woody flavor that stands out in all its umami glory. You could try making a soup with dried wild mushrooms that you rehydrate and use along with the water they are soaked in, then add some fresh mushrooms to put it over the top.