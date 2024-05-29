The Ingredient That Separates A Spanish Latte From Café Con Leche

Served hot or iced, a Spanish latte and café con leche are delicious drinks made with espresso and milk. But the Spanish latte includes a sweet addition that turns a regular morning pick-me-up into a decadent delight: sweetened condensed milk. This dessert-worthy ingredient isn't just for your tres leches cake or fudge — it's here to sweeten your coffee break.

But adding condensed milk to a Spanish latte does much more than just sweeten the drink. It also creates a thick, creamy, and smooth texture while adding visual appeal. The sweetened condensed milk sinks to the bottom where you can admire striking layers of milk, espresso, and condensed milk.

The sweetened condensed milk is a consistent ingredient that separates a Spanish latte from a café con leche, but you may encounter other differences since both drinks have room for creative flair. Cinnamon is a popular addition to Spanish lattes, and other flavors like orange, vanilla, nutmeg, or cocoa powder have been known to join in. Flavors can certainly be added to café con leche, but the drink typically sticks to its roots, letting the bold flavors of equal parts scalded milk and espresso shine.