Why Frozen Pineapple Is The Best Choice For A Thicker Piña Colada

Frozen pineapple often packs more zest than its fresh or juiced counterparts — and the reason has to do with basic chemistry. When pineapples are frozen, they're picked at their peak ripeness to lock in nutrients and ensure optimal taste. Flash-freezing preserves the natural sugars and juices as the cell walls are broken down. Meanwhile, fresh pineapple loses some flavor during transportation and storage, and many pineapple juices undergo pasteurization and dilution, resulting in a less intense palate.

Pineapple is among the best frozen fruits to buy. It's readily available in most grocery stores year-round, eliminating the need to worry about it being in season or not. Plus, you won't have to wrestle with that prickly, heavy-duty skin or experiment with cutting tips and tricks. Simply open the bag, pour only the amount you need straight into the blender, and voilà!

By using frozen pineapple, you're able to enjoy a perfectly cold piña colada without adding extra ice. The frozen fruit provides all of the chill you need while maintaining the integrity of the iconic cocktail's bright profile and frosty texture. Next time you're in the mood to whip up a batch of the classic poolside beverage, make a beeline to the freezer section — you won't regret it.