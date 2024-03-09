The Best Rum To Pour In Your Piña Colada, According To A Mixologist

The piña colada stands as an iconic tropical concoction, renowned for its creamy melange of pineapple, coconut, and rum, conjuring images of sandy beaches and sun-soaked relaxation. Renowned mixologist Justin Lavenue, owner of The Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor in Austin, Texas, adds depth to the art of crafting the perfect piña colada by emphasizing the choice of rum. As Lavenue told Mashed, a dark and dry rum, preferably a fusion of two to four varieties, serves as the ideal base for elevating the piña colada experience.

Lavenue's appreciation for careful rum selection stems from the belief that blending dark rums allows for the creation of a dynamic flavor profile. By skillfully combining multiple rums into a single recipe, any cocktail enthusiast can achieve a synergy that surpasses the individual contributions of each rum. Within the realm of dark rums — which aren't necessarily the same as aged rums — Lavenue specifically recommends those with a drier character for piña coladas. While drier rums might not be among the best rums for sipping due to their lack of sweet notes, the choice of a dry dark rum introduces a subtle complexity that complements the sweetness of the pineapple and coconut components. Those elements strike a delicate balance that enhances the piña colada's beloved palate.