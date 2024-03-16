10 Pineapple-Cutting Tips And Tricks You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

With their spiky crown and armored skin, pineapples are among the more challenging specimens in the produce world when it comes to slicing and serving. Clever chefs may sidestep working with fresh pineapples in favor of using canned versions, where pineapple occurs in rings, chunks, and crushed form as if it grew that way. But there's nothing like the taste and sweetness of fresh pineapple, used in everything from fruit salad and tropical cocktails to glazed ham and Hawaiian-style pizza (yes, there are plenty of people who love pineapple on their pizza). It's worth knowing how to remove the rind from a whole pineapple so you can enjoy some of the most enticing fruit on earth.

Aside from obvious preparation tips like twisting off the crown to simplify the shape and washing the pineapple to keep from dragging any external dirt or debris through the flesh, there is a host of slick techniques that make easy work of slicing pineapples to achieve a variety of finished forms. We put together a simple guide featuring some of the most helpful tips and tricks that can help you cut to the core of the issue. Even if you're a proven pro at slicing and dicing a world of fruit, you're bound to learn something to take you into the sweet, juicy heart of your own perfectly cut pineapple.