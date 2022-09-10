Aldi Just Scored A Spot On Fortune's Best Workplaces List

Exactly what composes a good working environment can be somewhat subjective, as different people prioritize various aspects of their work experiences more highly than others. Each year, Fortune endeavors to put some objectivity behind the ranking of which workplaces are the best in the United States for employees, and for 2022, that list includes the grocery store chain, Aldi.

According to Fortune, it uses a worker survey that for 2022 had over a million responses to compile its rankings of companies in various industries. For the 2022 list, it examined more than 72,000 of those responses from retail workers to compile a ranking of the top 20 retail workplaces for the year. The survey is comprised of 60 different questions on which employees were able to rank their companies on a scale of one to five.

One might wonder how many unhappy employees would remain at their job and answer the survey. People who frequent the Aldi employees subreddit may be familiar with stories of workers who describe quitting mid-shift or simply refusing to show up for work anymore. Would those kinds of individuals be just as likely as happy workers to respond to the 60 questions? In any event, the Aldi employees who took part in the survey for 2022 gave their company high marks, and other sources on the internet seem to agree.