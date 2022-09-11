Martha Stewart Wears Nothing But An Apron For A Steamy Coffee Ad

Martha Stewart has always been a little controversial and has marched to the beat of her own drum. The icon in both the TV and cooking world was sent to prison for multiple crimes in 2004, relating to a financial decision she made about a company called ImClone, in which she owned several stocks (via Chicago Tribune). Stewart has even had her fair share of issues with other celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ina Garten, and Rachael Ray.

Aside from her feuds and financial woes, Stewart has been linked to many unexpected headlines. This includes her recent show and subsequent collaborations with Snoop Dog (per Billboard). Recently, she's even been pointed to as the potential new partner of Pete Davidson, a rumor she disputed by mentioning that he is like a son to her, as per Style Caster. But despite the unpredicted headlines, Stewart's projects never cease to surprise fans and followers, including her latest ad in which she wears nothing but an apron.