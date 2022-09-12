Nat Geo's Ami Vitale And YACHAK Representative On The Amazon Assignment - Exclusive Interview

You've experienced war zones and malaria, then shifted your focus to wildlife and environmental stories. Did you ever think that you would have these experiences at this point in your life?

In the beginning of my career, I plunged right in to tell the stories of humanity and war— I was asked to focus on the horrors of the world. After a decade, I realized a profound truth; I had been telling stories about people and the human condition, but the backdrop of each and every one of these stories was the natural world. In some cases, it was the scarcity of basic resources like water. In others, it was the changing climate and loss of fertile lands.

But always — it was the demands placed on our ecosystem that drove conflict and human suffering. Today, my work is not just about people; it's not just about wildlife, either. It's about how the destiny of both people and wildlife are intertwined and how small and deeply interconnected our world is. I never imagined I would do this kind of work, but it has been a profoundly meaningful career.

What is your most memorable photography travel experience in Africa?

I can recall the exact moment when I truly understood how connected we all are to one another and to all of life on this planet. It happened on a cold, snowy day in December 2009 in a village outside of Prague. It was on this day that I met a rhino named Sudan for the first time. And quite unexpectedly, this animal changed the way I see the world forever. I heard about a plan to airlift four of the last Northern White Rhinos from Safari Park Dvur Kralove in the Czech Republic back to Africa. It sounded like a storyline for a Disney film but in reality, it was a desperate, last-ditch effort to save an entire species.

The hope was to breed them. The air, water, and food (not to mention room to roam), might stimulate them to breed—and the offspring would then be used to repopulate Africa. Back then, there were only eight of these gentle, hulking creatures alive – all living in zoos. Today there are two, both in Kenya at Ol Pejeta Conservancy. This story that I began 13 years ago helped me to understand that we need to start recognizing that we are not separate from nature.

Our fate is linked to the fate of animals. Without rhinos and elephants and other wildlife, we suffer more than loss of ecosystem health. We suffer a loss of imagination, a loss of wonder, a loss of beautiful possibilities.