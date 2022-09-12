Hostess Is 'Innovating' Its Brand In An Unlikely Way

At one point or another, we've all had a Hostess cake or two or can identify the brand's signature sweets — a Twinkie, a Sno Ball, maybe the original chocolate Hostess cupcake with its white icing squiggle. Though many of us are familiar with the brand as it is today, it might be surprising to learn that Hostess has undergone a lot of change over its 100+ years of cupcake sales.

According to Hostess Cakes, the business officially kicked off in 1919 under the name Continental Baking. Over the next few decades, the company made and sold a variety of tasty and inexpensive treats, including the infamous chocolate cupcake, Donettes, and Sno Balls. In 1995, the company was bought by Interstate Bakeries Corp., only to file for bankruptcy in 2004 (via Fox News). After a revival in 2009, Interstate Bakeries Corp. rebranded as Hostess Brands as we know it today.

To best serve its fans, Hostess recently announced that it will be innovating its brand and product range yet again. Don't worry; our favorite powdered and glazed snacks aren't going anywhere.