Kellogg's Latest Creation May Solve A Key Problem For Cereal Lovers

Hoping to lure in customers by making breakfast even more convenient, Kellogg's has created a new product called an Instabowl. According to a press release published by PR Newswire, Instabowls are filled with single-serve cereal portions and instant milk. When cold water is added, the instant milk becomes "real milk with a quick stir." As Marketing Director at Kellogg Company, Chris Stolsky explained that with these transportable breakfasts, consumers will "not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up."

On Instagram, Kellogg's posted a video featuring the Instabowls, and followers weighed in with their thoughts. Some viewers felt the idea of using an instant milk product with cereal wasn't exactly new news, including one user who commented, "We've been doing this forever. Using powder milk (and water) when actual milk wasn't available. Glad others can now try." Meanwhile, a few users suggested the product would be a good fit for camping.

When it comes to taste, thecerealconnection revealed on TikTok that "the milk is sweeter tasting like condensed milk." According to the press release, there are four Instabowl varieties available now at Walmart, including Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, and Raisin Bran Crunch. Naturally, shoppers won't have to pick up a carton of milk to go with their Instabowls, but they may want to start planning on where their cold water will come from when they decide to try out the new product.