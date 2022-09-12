Kellogg's Latest Creation May Solve A Key Problem For Cereal Lovers
Though cereal has long been touted as a quick, convenient breakfast option, it does present some obstacles for people on the go. Back in 2016, The New York Times reported that almost 40% of millennials who took part in a survey by Mintel claimed cereal was inconvenient due to the required clean-up. As The Washington Post put it, "bowls don't clean themselves."
Of course, very busy (or not so industrious, for that matter) individuals could always resort to eating cereal straight from the bag, but what about the milk? One could buy a single-serve cereal cup and load it with milk, but that would require purchasing milk and keeping it available (and cold!) for when those breakfast hunger pangs hit. What is a cereal-with-milk lover who just wants to enjoy their favorite breakfast without all the hassle to do? Kellogg's is looking to solve just that problem with its new Instabowls.
Kellogg's Instabowls offer a milk-on-the-go solution
Hoping to lure in customers by making breakfast even more convenient, Kellogg's has created a new product called an Instabowl. According to a press release published by PR Newswire, Instabowls are filled with single-serve cereal portions and instant milk. When cold water is added, the instant milk becomes "real milk with a quick stir." As Marketing Director at Kellogg Company, Chris Stolsky explained that with these transportable breakfasts, consumers will "not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up."
On Instagram, Kellogg's posted a video featuring the Instabowls, and followers weighed in with their thoughts. Some viewers felt the idea of using an instant milk product with cereal wasn't exactly new news, including one user who commented, "We've been doing this forever. Using powder milk (and water) when actual milk wasn't available. Glad others can now try." Meanwhile, a few users suggested the product would be a good fit for camping.
When it comes to taste, thecerealconnection revealed on TikTok that "the milk is sweeter tasting like condensed milk." According to the press release, there are four Instabowl varieties available now at Walmart, including Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, and Raisin Bran Crunch. Naturally, shoppers won't have to pick up a carton of milk to go with their Instabowls, but they may want to start planning on where their cold water will come from when they decide to try out the new product.