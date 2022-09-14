The Tragic Death Of Wine Pioneer Fred Franzia

He came from a family of winemakers, yet The Sacramento Bee called him an industry maverick. He had a colorful track record but was best known for turning Charles Shaw into a household name and a bestselling wine. Fred Franzia, the co-founder of the Bronco Wine Company, has died at the age of 79.

His death was announced to the public via Instagram, and to Bronco Wine employees in a letter signed by his children Joey and Renata, per Wine Industry Insights, neither of which revealed the cause of Franzia's death. The email only said that Fred died at his home in Denair, California with family by his side. The family also shared a quote from Franzia himself, which read: "'We are fighting a good fight and at the end, we all have an expiration date," and adding that "Fred has been private about health issues and we appreciate all your support during this time."

Fred Franzia's grandparents were Teresa and Giuseppe Franzia who founded a winery in 1906 (per The Sacramento Bee), but which was later sold to Coca-Cola, and which, in turn, was acquired by the Wine Group (per Terravenos). Fred, his brother Joseph and cousin Franzia together started Bronco Wine Company in 1973 (per Instagram). Terravenos says the company's name is a play on the words "Brothers and Cousin."